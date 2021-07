Pfizer Is Pursuing A Booster Shot And New Vaccine Targeting The Delta Variant Federal health officials say a booster isn't currently needed for anyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But testing is underway to determine what is the best boosting strategy should it be needed.

Medical Treatments Pfizer Is Pursuing A Booster Shot And New Vaccine Targeting The Delta Variant Pfizer Is Pursuing A Booster Shot And New Vaccine Targeting The Delta Variant Listen · 3:55 3:55 Federal health officials say a booster isn't currently needed for anyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But testing is underway to determine what is the best boosting strategy should it be needed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor