'Wait Wait' For July 10, 2021: Remember Live Audiences? Those Were Nice

This week, we listen back to some favorite segments to remind everyone what shows with actual audiences sound like. Hosted by Peter Sagal with official judging and scorekeeping from Bill Curtis and Chioke I'Anson. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. On Ben Franklin

Leslie Odom, Jr., who originated the role of Aaron Burr, answers three questions about another founding father.

Panel Questions

A herd-full of hugs

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a new way couples can keep things interesting, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz 'Watchmen' Star Regina King On Luxury Watches

We invited the Oscar-winning actress to play a game called "I'm not a watchman, I'm a watch man."

Panel Questions

Hands Free Connection

We Regret The Errors

Not My Job: We Quiz Big Wave Surfer Laird Hamilton On Channel Surfing

The legendary surfer and lifestyle guru answers three questions about channel surfing and terrible moments in television history.