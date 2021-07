All-Star Baseball Player CC Sabathia Shares His Best — And Lowest — Moments In Memoir Scott Simon speaks to author and baseball pitcher CC Sabathia about his new memoir, "Til the End."

Author Interviews All-Star Baseball Player CC Sabathia Shares His Best — And Lowest — Moments In Memoir All-Star Baseball Player CC Sabathia Shares His Best — And Lowest — Moments In Memoir Listen · 5:41 5:41 Scott Simon speaks to author and baseball pitcher CC Sabathia about his new memoir, "Til the End." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor