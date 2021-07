The History Of K-Pop Has A Lot To Do With Politics Cartoonist Sam Nakahira details the history of how K-pop became a global phenomenon.

Music Interviews The History Of K-Pop Has A Lot To Do With Politics The History Of K-Pop Has A Lot To Do With Politics Listen · 3:57 3:57 Cartoonist Sam Nakahira details the history of how K-pop became a global phenomenon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor