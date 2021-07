The City Of Colby, Wis., Attempts, Yet Again, To Name The State Cheese Its Namesake Lawmakers have introduced a bill to make colby the official state cheese of Wisconsin. This isn't the first attempt — spearheaded by the town of Colby — to make this happen.

