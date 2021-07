The Latest From The Recovery Effort At The Surfside, Fla., Condo Collapse We'll have the latest on the collapse of the condo building in Surfside, Florida, where the rescue mission has ended and crews are now focusing on recovering bodies in piles of concrete.

National The Latest From The Recovery Effort At The Surfside, Fla., Condo Collapse The Latest From The Recovery Effort At The Surfside, Fla., Condo Collapse Listen · 3:51 3:51 We'll have the latest on the collapse of the condo building in Surfside, Florida, where the rescue mission has ended and crews are now focusing on recovering bodies in piles of concrete. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor