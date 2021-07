Haiti Requests U.S. Assistance To Restore Order After President Moise's Assassination Haiti is requesting assistance from the US government to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and to restore order in the country.

Haiti is requesting assistance from the US government to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and to restore order in the country.