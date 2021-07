China's 100-Year-Old Communist Party Has More Members Than Most Countries Have People China's ruling Communist Party is now a century old. One of the biggest political parties in the world, it has more members than most countries have people, which poses a challenge for leadership.

China's ruling Communist Party is now a century old. One of the biggest political parties in the world, it has more members than most countries have people, which poses a challenge for leadership.