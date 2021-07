The Latest From Haiti Following President Jovenel Moise's Assassination The widow of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise says his enemies orchestrated his assassination, but did not give names. Meanwhile, the country's interim government has asked the U.S. for help.

World The Latest From Haiti Following President Jovenel Moise's Assassination The Latest From Haiti Following President Jovenel Moise's Assassination Listen · 4:57 4:57 The widow of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise says his enemies orchestrated his assassination, but did not give names. Meanwhile, the country's interim government has asked the U.S. for help. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor