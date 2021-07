Some COVID-19 Survivors Are Asking Why They Made It While Others Did Not Survivor's guilt is associated with soldiers who come home from war or first responders who survive a traumatic event, but now people who have survived COVID-19 are experiencing it, asking "why me?"

