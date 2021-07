You Can Learn A Thing Or Two From Dinosaur Poop There's a lot to be learned from fossilized dinosaur dung. Paleontologist Martin Qvarnstrom and entomologist Emmanuel Arriaga-Varela detail some of their discoveries.

Research News You Can Learn A Thing Or Two From Dinosaur Poop You Can Learn A Thing Or Two From Dinosaur Poop Listen · 2:55 2:55 There's a lot to be learned from fossilized dinosaur dung. Paleontologist Martin Qvarnstrom and entomologist Emmanuel Arriaga-Varela detail some of their discoveries. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor