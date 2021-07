'Less Lethal' Doc Details An Undercover Pursuit For Justice For Injured Protesters Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with student filmmaker Jaime Wilken about his documentary short "Less Lethal," about a tech worker using video of a protest to uncover how a teenage boy was shot there.

