Music: Snoh Aalegra R&B singer Snoh Aalegra is out with a new album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies.

Review Music Music: Snoh Aalegra Music: Snoh Aalegra Listen · 3:55 3:55 R&B singer Snoh Aalegra is out with a new album, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor