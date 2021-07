As U.S. Troops Withdraw, A Map Shows The Taliban Control Much Of Afghanistan NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Bilal Sarwary, who's based in the Afghan capital Kabul, about the unstable security situation in Afghanistan as U.S. troops leave the country.

National Security As U.S. Troops Withdraw, A Map Shows The Taliban Control Much Of Afghanistan As U.S. Troops Withdraw, A Map Shows The Taliban Control Much Of Afghanistan Listen · 7:03 7:03 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Bilal Sarwary, who's based in the Afghan capital Kabul, about the unstable security situation in Afghanistan as U.S. troops leave the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor