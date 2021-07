After An All-Night, Weekend Hearing, Texas Republicans Advance Voting Measures Texas lawmakers have advanced a controversial package of voting restrictions. Hundreds of people testified — many opposing measures that they say will make it harder for some people to cast ballots.

