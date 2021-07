The Simple Sunflower Project Brings Joy To Hospital Patients When the wedding party is over, Eleanor Love gets to work. The Virginia-based doctor collects leftover flowers and gives them to patients at her hospital. Studies show flowers can help patients heal.

Health The Simple Sunflower Project Brings Joy To Hospital Patients The Simple Sunflower Project Brings Joy To Hospital Patients Listen · 0:28 0:28 When the wedding party is over, Eleanor Love gets to work. The Virginia-based doctor collects leftover flowers and gives them to patients at her hospital. Studies show flowers can help patients heal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor