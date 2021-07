In The European Soccer Championship, Italy Defeats England Italian fans are celebrating after their national men's team on Sunday won the European soccer championship over England. The match was played in London.

Italian fans are celebrating after their national men's team on Sunday won the European soccer championship over England. The match was played in London.