Investigators From The U.S. Will Help Probe Haiti's Presidential Assassination The U.S. has a checkered history in Haiti. It's worth a review as the Biden administration deals with a request from Haiti for U.S. troops following the president's assassination.

Latin America Investigators From The U.S. Will Help Probe Haiti's Presidential Assassination Investigators From The U.S. Will Help Probe Haiti's Presidential Assassination Listen · 4:26 4:26 The U.S. has a checkered history in Haiti. It's worth a review as the Biden administration deals with a request from Haiti for U.S. troops following the president's assassination. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor