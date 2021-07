Senate Republicans Criticize Biden's Nominee To Head Bureau Of Land Management Republicans are pressuring President Biden to withdraw his nominee to be the country's next public lands chief amid controversy over her alleged involvement in a tree spiking incident in the 1980s.

National Senate Republicans Criticize Biden's Nominee To Head Bureau Of Land Management Senate Republicans Criticize Biden's Nominee To Head Bureau Of Land Management Audio will be available later today. Republicans are pressuring President Biden to withdraw his nominee to be the country's next public lands chief amid controversy over her alleged involvement in a tree spiking incident in the 1980s. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor