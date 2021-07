Billionaire Richard Branson's Historic Trip To The Edge Of Space NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to writer Nicholas Schmidle of The New Yorker about the billionaire space race, and Branson's milestone commercial flight to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic.

Space Billionaire Richard Branson's Historic Trip To The Edge Of Space Billionaire Richard Branson's Historic Trip To The Edge Of Space Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to writer Nicholas Schmidle of The New Yorker about the billionaire space race, and Branson's milestone commercial flight to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor