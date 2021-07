The Economic Crisis In Lebanon May Be One Of The Worst In The World Since The 1800s The once-thriving middle class in Beirut, Lebanon, has collapsed amid a historic economic crisis. Banks are freezing withdrawals and pharmacies are running out of medicines.

Middle East The Economic Crisis In Lebanon May Be One Of The Worst In The World Since The 1800s The Economic Crisis In Lebanon May Be One Of The Worst In The World Since The 1800s Listen · 4:02 4:02 The once-thriving middle class in Beirut, Lebanon, has collapsed amid a historic economic crisis. Banks are freezing withdrawals and pharmacies are running out of medicines.