What's Driving Millions Of Americans To Quit Their Jobs?

A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

It's all part of a larger uptick that economists are calling "The Great Resignation." And the reasons why workers are leaving will likely shape our economy for years to come.

What's behind The Great Resignation? And how will it shape a workforce that's already in flux?



Rebecca Ryan, Shahar Erez, and Bayard Winthrop join us for the conversation.

