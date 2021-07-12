Accessibility links
What's Driving Millions Of Americans To Quit Their Jobs? : 1A A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

It's all part of a larger uptick that economists are calling "The Great Resignation." And the reasons why workers are leaving will likely shape our economy for years to come.

What's behind The Great Resignation? And how will it shape a workforce that's already in flux?

We answer those questions and more.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

What's Driving Millions Of Americans To Quit Their Jobs?

What's Driving Millions Of Americans To Quit Their Jobs?

Listen · 27:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1015343844/1015382647" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Remote work transformed the workforce in dramatic ways. Now, millions of Americans are saying 'I quit.' OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Remote work transformed the workforce in dramatic ways. Now, millions of Americans are saying 'I quit.'

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

It's all part of a larger uptick that economists are calling "The Great Resignation." And the reasons why workers are leaving will likely shape our economy for years to come.

What's behind The Great Resignation? And how will it shape a workforce that's already in flux?

Rebecca Ryan, Shahar Erez, and Bayard Winthrop join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.