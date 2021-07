The Right To Vote: The Big Lie And What It Did To Voting Access In the days and weeks after losing the presidential election, former President Trump claimed the election had been stolen, sparking a movement in statehouses across the U.S. to restrict voting access.

Politics The Right To Vote: The Big Lie And What It Did To Voting Access The Right To Vote: The Big Lie And What It Did To Voting Access Listen · 3:48 3:48 In the days and weeks after losing the presidential election, former President Trump claimed the election had been stolen, sparking a movement in statehouses across the U.S. to restrict voting access. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor