Tension Lingers Below The Surface At The Loyalists' Annual March In Northern Ireland The annual march in which loyalists celebrate their ties to the United Kingdom comes as Brexit has created a new border in the Irish Sea — and the future of the U.K. is tenuous.

Europe Tension Lingers Below The Surface At The Loyalists' Annual March In Northern Ireland Tension Lingers Below The Surface At The Loyalists' Annual March In Northern Ireland Listen · 4:02 4:02 The annual march in which loyalists celebrate their ties to the United Kingdom comes as Brexit has created a new border in the Irish Sea — and the future of the U.K. is tenuous. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor