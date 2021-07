Company That Wasn't Picked To Make Mail Trucks Is Suing The U.S. Postal Service The U.S. Postal Service awarded a contract for new mail delivery trucks earlier this year. Now the company that wasn't picked has filed suit, charging that the USPS favored its competitor all along.

Company That Wasn't Picked To Make Mail Trucks Is Suing The U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service awarded a contract for new mail delivery trucks earlier this year. Now the company that wasn't picked has filed suit, charging that the USPS favored its competitor all along.