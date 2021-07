China Removed Didi From App Stores, Accused The Company Of Violating Security Rules Just days after Chinese ride-hailing company Didi's $4 billion market debut in June, the Chinese government removed it from app stores and accused the company of violating data security rules.

Asia China Removed Didi From App Stores, Accused The Company Of Violating Security Rules