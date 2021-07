Revenge, Red Smoke And Rubber Trees: A Vietnam Ghost Story NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Violet Kupersmith about Build Your House Around My Body. It's the story of a woman's disappearance in Vietnam, populated by vengeful — but not always scary — ghosts.

Author Interviews Revenge, Red Smoke And Rubber Trees: A Vietnam Ghost Story Revenge, Red Smoke And Rubber Trees: A Vietnam Ghost Story Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Violet Kupersmith about Build Your House Around My Body. It's the story of a woman's disappearance in Vietnam, populated by vengeful — but not always scary — ghosts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor