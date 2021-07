Democratic Lawmakers In Texas Have Left The State To Try To Block Voting Restrictions The Texas House Democratic Caucus has confirmed that Democrats have fled the state in an effort to block Republican voting restrictions from advancing in a special legislative session.

Politics Democratic Lawmakers In Texas Have Left The State To Try To Block Voting Restrictions Democratic Lawmakers In Texas Have Left The State To Try To Block Voting Restrictions Listen · 3:19 3:19 The Texas House Democratic Caucus has confirmed that Democrats have fled the state in an effort to block Republican voting restrictions from advancing in a special legislative session. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor