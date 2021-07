News Brief: Texas Voting Restrictions, Biden Voting Rights, J&J Vaccine Warning Texas Democrats stage a walkout to try to stop new voting restrictions. President Biden is pressured to act on voting rights. Johnson and Johnson must put a warning label on its COVID-19 vaccine.

Politics News Brief: Texas Voting Restrictions, Biden Voting Rights, J&J Vaccine Warning News Brief: Texas Voting Restrictions, Biden Voting Rights, J&J Vaccine Warning Listen · 11:25 11:25 Texas Democrats stage a walkout to try to stop new voting restrictions. President Biden is pressured to act on voting rights. Johnson and Johnson must put a warning label on its COVID-19 vaccine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor