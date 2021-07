Democratic Lawmakers Flee Texas In Hopes Of Thwarting Voting Restrictions Dozens of Texas Democrats left the state and went to Washington, D.C., in an effort to stop Republicans from passing new voting restrictions. Texas has some of the nation's toughest voting laws.

