As The Pandemic Eases, More Couples Plan To Get Married In the U.S., more couples are deciding to tie the knot. A spokeswoman for Catbird, a jewelry brand based in New York, says engagement ring appointments have increased tremendously.

Business As The Pandemic Eases, More Couples Plan To Get Married As The Pandemic Eases, More Couples Plan To Get Married Listen · 1:52 1:52 In the U.S., more couples are deciding to tie the knot. A spokeswoman for Catbird, a jewelry brand based in New York, says engagement ring appointments have increased tremendously. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor