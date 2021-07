South Korean Gym Goers Have Fewer Music Options Because Of COVID Rules In Seoul, gyms are banned from playing up-tempo music, such as K-pop hits. The regulations are intended to prevent people from breathing too heavily, which could spread the virus.

