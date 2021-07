Consumer Prices Surged In June Consumer prices surged 5.4% in June from a year earlier, the highest in nearly 13 years, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. That was higher than the 5% increase seen in May.

Economy Consumer Prices Surged In June Consumer Prices Surged In June Listen · 3:42 3:42 Consumer prices surged 5.4% in June from a year earlier, the highest in nearly 13 years, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. That was higher than the 5% increase seen in May. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor