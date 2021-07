Canadian MP Wants An Investigation Into Crimes Against Indigenous People NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, a member of the Canadian parliament, about Canada grappling with a history of injustice against Indigenous people.

Race Canadian MP Wants An Investigation Into Crimes Against Indigenous People Canadian MP Wants An Investigation Into Crimes Against Indigenous People Listen · 6:51 6:51 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mumilaaq Qaqqaq, a member of the Canadian parliament, about Canada grappling with a history of injustice against Indigenous people. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor