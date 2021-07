Cuban Crowd Is One Of The Biggest Anti-Government Protests In Recent Memory NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to Ada Ferrer, professor of Latin American and Caribbean History at New York University, about the significance of the anti-government protests in Cuba.

