Claypoole's Revolutionary War Diary Is On Display At A Philadelphia Museum

John Claypoole was the third husband of Betsy Ross. Although the diary predates his relationship with the famed flagmaker, it does give a snapshot into the drama that was the American Revolution.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sacha Pfeiffer. The diary of John Claypoole, the husband of famed flagmaker Betsy Ross, went on display at a museum in Philadelphia this month. Although the diary predates his relationship with Ross, it does give a snapshot into the drama that was the American Revolution. Claypoole was once a sailor and a prisoner of war, and he was Ross' third husband. The document was found where many old papers are stored - in an old shoebox in a garage.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.