A Look Back on Birth Control

It's been over 60 years since the Food and Drug Administration first approved the birth control pill.

The pill provided more control over fertility and reproductive health for generations.

But it has a troubled history. The pill was first tested on low-income women in Puerto Rico. Today, the burden of responsibility when it comes to reproductive health is still placed mostly on women.

For our first installment in our series on birth control, we'll be looking back at the history of this form of contraception.



Dr. Tracey Wilkinson and Krystale Littlejohn join us for the conversation.

