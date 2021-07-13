Accessibility links
A Look Back on Birth Control

Birth Control information to be displayed on New York buses is held up by Marcia Goldstein, the publicity director of 'Planned parenthood'. H. William Tetlow/Getty Images hide caption

H. William Tetlow/Getty Images

Birth Control information to be displayed on New York buses is held up by Marcia Goldstein, the publicity director of 'Planned parenthood'.

H. William Tetlow/Getty Images

It's been over 60 years since the Food and Drug Administration first approved the birth control pill.

The pill provided more control over fertility and reproductive health for generations.

But it has a troubled history. The pill was first tested on low-income women in Puerto Rico. Today, the burden of responsibility when it comes to reproductive health is still placed mostly on women.

For our first installment in our series on birth control, we'll be looking back at the history of this form of contraception.

Dr. Tracey Wilkinson and Krystale Littlejohn join us for the conversation.

