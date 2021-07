The Right To Vote: The Impact Of Shelby County V. Holder On Voting Rights NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with lawyer Debo Adegbile about how the Supreme Court case Shelby County v. Holder, which gutted Section 5 of The Voting Rights Act, lets states pass restrictive voting laws.

National