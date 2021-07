Haitian President Moïse's Security Is Under Scrutiny In Murder Investigation Haitian officials have replaced the most senior members of President Jovenel Moïse's security detail as questions continue about their actions the night of the president's assassination.

World Haitian President Moïse's Security Is Under Scrutiny In Murder Investigation Haitian President Moïse's Security Is Under Scrutiny In Murder Investigation Listen · 4:04 4:04 Haitian officials have replaced the most senior members of President Jovenel Moïse's security detail as questions continue about their actions the night of the president's assassination. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor