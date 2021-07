Iraqi Hospital Fire In Coronavirus Ward Kills Over 90 People In Iraq, where COVID-19 is surging, the death toll from a fire in the coronavirus ward of a hospital continues to climb. Officials say more than 90 people have died and dozens more have been injured.

