Iceland Tests Shorter Workweeks On A National Scale After implementing a shorter work week, Iceland has published its findings — which include no change in productivity and less employee burnout.

World Iceland Tests Shorter Workweeks On A National Scale Iceland Tests Shorter Workweeks On A National Scale Listen · 2:51 2:51 After implementing a shorter work week, Iceland has published its findings — which include no change in productivity and less employee burnout. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor