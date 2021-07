Biden Calls Republican Efforts To Restrict Voting 'Authoritarian' In Speech President Biden delivered a speech on voting rights Monday, calling Republican efforts to restrict voting "authoritarian" and blasting former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election.

