Why People Call Shohei Ohtani A 'Once In A Century' Baseball Player Major League Baseball's All-Star game is tonight and one of the biggest stars this season is Japan's Shohei Ohtani. He's a dominant pitcher and hitter — leading the league in home runs.

Sports Why People Call Shohei Ohtani A 'Once In A Century' Baseball Player Why People Call Shohei Ohtani A 'Once In A Century' Baseball Player Audio will be available later today. Major League Baseball's All-Star game is tonight and one of the biggest stars this season is Japan's Shohei Ohtani. He's a dominant pitcher and hitter — leading the league in home runs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor