Moïse's Assassination Created A Political Vacuum In Haiti NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Bocchit Edmond, Haiti's ambassador to the United States, about the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, and who's in charge of the country.

Latin America Moïse's Assassination Created A Political Vacuum In Haiti Moïse's Assassination Created A Political Vacuum In Haiti Listen · 5:34 5:34 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Bocchit Edmond, Haiti's ambassador to the United States, about the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, and who's in charge of the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor