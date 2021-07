Cuban Government Blocks The Internet In An Attempt To Thwart Protesters As the largest anti-government protests in years spread throughout Cuba, the regime is attempting to control the flow of information by restricting internet access.

Cuban Government Blocks The Internet In An Attempt To Thwart Protesters

Listen · 3:19

As the largest anti-government protests in years spread throughout Cuba, the regime is attempting to control the flow of information by restricting internet access.