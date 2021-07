The Inflation Rate Is Now The Highest It's Been Since 2008 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is the nation's top inflation watchdog. When he testifies before Congress Wednesday, Powell is sure to be asked about the recent spike in consumer prices.

Economy The Inflation Rate Is Now The Highest It's Been Since 2008 The Inflation Rate Is Now The Highest It's Been Since 2008 Listen · 3:42 3:42 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is the nation's top inflation watchdog. When he testifies before Congress Wednesday, Powell is sure to be asked about the recent spike in consumer prices. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor