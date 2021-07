After 300 Years, A Book Is Returned To Sheffield Cathedral Rev. Canon Keith Farrow told the Sheffield Star he's delighted the book — The Faith and Practice of a Church of England-Man — is back. He joked that he's trying to figure out the fine.

