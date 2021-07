In Protest Of GOP's Voting Restrictions, Texas Democrats Leave The State NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican State Rep. Travis Clardy of Texas about the prospects for a GOP-backed elections bill after Democratic lawmakers left the state to try to stop its passage.

National In Protest Of GOP's Voting Restrictions, Texas Democrats Leave The State In Protest Of GOP's Voting Restrictions, Texas Democrats Leave The State Listen · 5:54 5:54 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Republican State Rep. Travis Clardy of Texas about the prospects for a GOP-backed elections bill after Democratic lawmakers left the state to try to stop its passage.