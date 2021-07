Senate Budget Has Funds To Ensure Infrastructure Works As The Climate Changes NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to EPA Administrator Michael Regan about his agency's current priorities: including water infrastructure, environmental justice and clean transportation.

Environment Senate Budget Has Funds To Ensure Infrastructure Works As The Climate Changes Senate Budget Has Funds To Ensure Infrastructure Works As The Climate Changes Listen · 7:41 7:41 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to EPA Administrator Michael Regan about his agency's current priorities: including water infrastructure, environmental justice and clean transportation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor