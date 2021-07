McCormick & Company Searches For A Director Of Taco Relations The spice maker advertised for a "resident consulting taco expert." The person who submits the best video, showing their "personality and passion for tacos," may get a six-figure income.

Food McCormick & Company Searches For A Director Of Taco Relations McCormick & Company Searches For A Director Of Taco Relations Listen · 0:27 0:27 The spice maker advertised for a "resident consulting taco expert." The person who submits the best video, showing their "personality and passion for tacos," may get a six-figure income. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor